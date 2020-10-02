Exxon Mobil Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.55%

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.33 to a high of $60.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.60 on volume of 7.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.49 and a 52-week low of $59.89 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $60.04 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Exxon Mobil Corp on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.97. Since that call, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have fallen 9.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.