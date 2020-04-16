Exxon Mobil Corp Falls 2.89% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.60 to a high of $40.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.29 on volume of 13.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have traded between a low of $30.11 and a high of $83.49 and are now at $39.34, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

