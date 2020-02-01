Extra Space Stor is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EXR , DLR , SBAC , WY , PSA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.25%; Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.21%; and Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) follows with a gain of 0.90% and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.83%.

