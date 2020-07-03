Express Scripts has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry (ESRX, PINC, CHE, CVS, MD)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Express Scripts ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Premier Inc-Cl A is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Chemed Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9.
Cvs Health Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Mednax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest current ratio Express Scripts premier inc-cl a chemed corp cvs health corp mednax inc