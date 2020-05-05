Expeditors Intl Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.14%

Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.01 to a high of $74.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $72.49 on volume of 648,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Expeditors Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.64 and a 52-week low of $52.55 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $72.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

