Expeditors Intl has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (EXPD, UPS, FWRD, CHRW, AAWW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Expeditors Intl ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.2%. Following is United Parcel-B with a EBITDA growth of 17.1%. Forward Air Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.5%.

Ch Robinson follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.0%, and Atlas Air Worldw rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 18.8%.

