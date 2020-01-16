Expeditors Intl has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (EXPD, FWRD, XPO, HUBG, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Expeditors Intl ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.80. Forward Air Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.85. Xpo Logistics In ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.44.

Hub Group-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.36, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.41.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hub Group-A on November 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Hub Group-A have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor Hub Group-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.