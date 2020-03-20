Expeditors Intl Falls 1.22% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.26 to a high of $59.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $56.96 on volume of 987,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Expeditors Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.64 and the current low of $56.26 and are currently at $57.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Expeditors Intl and will alert subscribers who have EXPD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.