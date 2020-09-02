MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Expeditors Intl is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (EXPD, UPS, FWRD, CHRW, AAWW)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:12am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Expeditors Intl ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.2%. United Parcel-B is next with a EBITDA growth of 17.1%. Forward Air Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.5%.

Ch Robinson follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.0%, and Atlas Air Worldw rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 18.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Atlas Air Worldw. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Atlas Air Worldw in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: lowest ebitda growth expeditors intl united parcel-b forward air corp ch robinson atlas air worldw

Ticker(s): EXPD UPS FWRD CHRW AAWW

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.