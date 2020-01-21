Expedia Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.03%

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.50 to a high of $110.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.33 on volume of 939,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Expedia Inc on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Expedia Inc have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor EXPE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Expedia Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.14 and a high of $161.00 and are now at $110.43, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.