Expedia Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.53%

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.36 to a high of $68.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.24 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Expedia Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.76 and a high of $144.00 and are now at $68.50, 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

