Expedia Inc Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (EXPE)

The price of Expedia Inc shares has climbed to $122.14 (a 10.4% change) on heavy trading volume. About 2.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Expedia Inc have traded between a low of $94.14 and a high of $161.00 and are now at $123.53, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.