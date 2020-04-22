Expedia Inc Rises 9.55% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.76 to a high of $64.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.77 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.00 and a 52-week low of $40.76 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $62.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

