Exone Co/The has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Industrial Machinery Industry (XONE, MWA, GENC, GHM, GGG)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Exone Co/The ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.65. Mueller Water-A is next with a sales per share of $5.49. Gencor Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.66.
Graham Corp follows with a sales per share of $8.30, and Graco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.15.
