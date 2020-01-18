Exone Co/The is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (XONE, ATU, BOOM, GHM, CIR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Exone Co/The ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,567.3%. Actuant Corp-A is next with a ROE of -1,601.9%. Dmc Global Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,070.3%.
Graham Corp follows with a ROE of -833.9%, and Circor Intl rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -207.7%.
