Exelixis Inc Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (EXEL)

Shares of Exelixis Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 24.0% to $24.10. Approximately 5.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Exelixis Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.50 and a 52-week low of $10.04 and are now trading 140% above that low price at $24.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.