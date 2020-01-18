Ew Scripps-A has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Broadcasting Industry (SSP, HMTV, SALM, MEG, NXST)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ew Scripps-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.28. Hemisphere Media is next with a FCF per share of $0.58. Salem Media Grou ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.72.

Media General follows with a FCF per share of $0.76, and Nexstar Media-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.40.

