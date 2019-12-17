Ew Scripps-A has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (SSP, HMTV, TRCO, MEG, GTN)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ew Scripps-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.41. Following is Hemisphere Media with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.13. Tribune Media -A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.81.

Media General follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.91, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.73.

