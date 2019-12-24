Evolent Health-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 7.32%

Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.11 to a high of $8.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.73 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Evolent Health-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.73 and a 52-week low of $5.50 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $8.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

