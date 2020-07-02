Evolent Health-A is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (EVH, CSLT, MDRX, CPSI, HSTM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Evolent Health-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.81. Following is Castlight Heal-B with a a price to book ratio of 0.86. Allscripts Healt ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.54.

Computer Program follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.66, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.81.

