Evertec Inc is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (EVTC, BKI, PAYX, V, BKFS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Evertec Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.75. Following is Black Knight Inc with a sales per share of $7.77. Paychex Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.21.

Visa Inc-Class A follows with a sales per share of $9.32, and Black Knight F-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $11.34.

