Eversource Energ Falls 2.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.73 to a high of $94.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $94.76 on volume of 926,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Eversource Energ has traded in a range of $69.64 to $99.42 and is now at $90.83, 30% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eversource Energ and will alert subscribers who have ES in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.