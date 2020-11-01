Everi Holdings Inc is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (EVRI, GDEN, ERI, MGM, PENN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Everi Holdings Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 85.78. Golden Entertain is next with a a P/E ratio of 66.03. Eldorado Resorts ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.99.

Mgm Resorts Inte follows with a a P/E ratio of 34.42, and Penn Natl Gaming rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 34.20.

