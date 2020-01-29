Evercore Partn-A Rises 11.32% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.60 to a high of $84.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.37 on volume of 576,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-A has traded in a range of $71.06 to $98.90 and is now at $80.37, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 0.23% lower over the past week, respectively.