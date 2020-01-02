Evercore Partn-A has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (EVR, LAZ, VIRT, BGCP, GS)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Evercore Partn-A ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.4%. Following is Lazard Ltd-Cl A with a future earnings growth of 4.0%. Virtu Financia-A ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.8%.

Bgc Partners-A follows with a future earnings growth of 5.9%, and Goldman Sachs Gp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 6.5%.

