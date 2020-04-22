Evercore Partn-A Falls 1.97% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.12 to a high of $54.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.42 on volume of 113,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Evercore Partn-A and will alert subscribers who have EVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Evercore Partn-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.25 and a high of $98.90 and are now at $50.26, 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.