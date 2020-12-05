Etsy Inc Rises 2.27% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.90 to a high of $82.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.62 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Etsy Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.95 and a high of $82.97 and are now at $82.11, 174% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

