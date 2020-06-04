Etsy Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ETSY , ALRM , BNFT , MTCH , AKAM )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks first with a gain of 9.63%; Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM ) ranks second with a gain of 2.83%; and Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.67%.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) follows with a gain of 2.43% and Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.41%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Akamai Technolog. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Akamai Technolog in search of a potential trend change.