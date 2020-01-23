E*Trade Financia Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.72%

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.49 to a high of $46.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.01 on volume of 672,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of E*Trade Financia on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.42. Since that recommendation, shares of E*Trade Financia have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor ETFC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, E*Trade Financia has traded in a range of $27.34 to $47.81 and is now at $45.72, 67% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.