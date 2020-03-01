E*Trade Financia Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.71%

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.85 to a high of $45.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.33 on volume of 623,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, E*Trade Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.34 and a high of $46.42 and are now at $45.28, 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for E*Trade Financia and will alert subscribers who have ETFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.