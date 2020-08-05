E*Trade Financia Rises 1.98% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.30 to a high of $40.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.40 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, E*Trade Financia has traded in a range of $25.76 to $57.30 and is now at $41.12, 60% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.