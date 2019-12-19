E*Trade Financia has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (ETFC, GS, LAZ, OPY, SF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

E*Trade Financia ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Goldman Sachs Gp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Lazard Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Oppenheimer Ho-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Stifel Financial rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

