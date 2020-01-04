E*Trade Financia Falls 7.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.44 to a high of $32.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.05 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of E*Trade Financia have traded between a low of $25.76 and a high of $57.30 and are now at $31.81, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 1.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in E*Trade Financia. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of E*Trade Financia in search of a potential trend change.