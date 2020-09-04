E*Trade Financia is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ETFC , MS , GS , LAZ , EVR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks first with a gain of 6.74%; Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) ranks second with a gain of 6.58%; and Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) ranks third with a gain of 6.43%.

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ ) follows with a gain of 6.01% and Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Evercore Partn-A on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Evercore Partn-A have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor Evercore Partn-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.