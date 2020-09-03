Ethan Allen has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Home Furnishings Industry (ETH, BSET, LZB, LEG, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ethan Allen ranks lowest with a an RPE of $145,000. Following is Bassett Furn with a an RPE of $175,000. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $176,000.

Leggett & Platt follows with a an RPE of $182,000, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $250,000.

