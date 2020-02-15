Ethan Allen is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (ETH, LEG, LZB, BSET, TPX)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ethan Allen ranks lowest with a sales per share of $27.48. Leggett & Platt is next with a sales per share of $29.58. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $32.73.

Bassett Furn follows with a sales per share of $42.77, and Tempur Sealy Int rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $49.55.

