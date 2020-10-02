Ethan Allen is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ETH, BSET, LZB, LEG, MHK)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ethan Allen ranks lowest with a an RPE of $145,000. Bassett Furn is next with a an RPE of $175,000. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $176,000.
Leggett & Platt follows with a an RPE of $182,000, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $250,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ethan Allen and will alert subscribers who have ETH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ethan allen bassett furn la-z-boy inc leggett & platt mohawk inds