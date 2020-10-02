MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Ethan Allen is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ETH, BSET, LZB, LEG, MHK)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:21am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ethan Allen ranks lowest with a an RPE of $145,000. Bassett Furn is next with a an RPE of $175,000. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $176,000.

Leggett & Platt follows with a an RPE of $182,000, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $250,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ethan Allen and will alert subscribers who have ETH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ethan allen bassett furn la-z-boy inc leggett & platt mohawk inds

Ticker(s): ETH BSET LZB LEG MHK

Contact David Diaz