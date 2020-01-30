Ethan Allen is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ETH, LZB, TPX, MHK, BSET)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Ethan Allen ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,149.3%. Following is La-Z-Boy Inc with a EPS growth of 4,342.3%. Tempur Sealy Int ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,790.1%.

Mohawk Inds follows with a EPS growth of 3,240.9%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,580.6%.

