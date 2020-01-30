Ethan Allen is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ETH, LZB, TPX, MHK, BSET)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ethan Allen ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,149.3%. Following is La-Z-Boy Inc with a EPS growth of 4,342.3%. Tempur Sealy Int ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,790.1%.
Mohawk Inds follows with a EPS growth of 3,240.9%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,580.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ethan Allen and will alert subscribers who have ETH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest eps growth ethan allen la-z-boy inc tempur sealy int mohawk inds bassett furn