Estee Lauder Rises 1.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $216.00 to a high of $217.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $214.89 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Estee Lauder share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $217.69 and a 52-week low of $124.38 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $217.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

