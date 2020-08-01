Estee Lauder has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Personal Products Industry (EL, REV, EPC, NATR, COTY)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Estee Lauder ranks lowest with a an RPE of $289,000. Revlon Inc-A is next with a an RPE of $341,000. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $380,000.
Nature'S Sunshne follows with a an RPE of $380,000, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $425,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Revlon Inc-A on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.13. Since that call, shares of Revlon Inc-A have fallen 11.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
