Estee Lauder has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Personal Products Industry (EL, IPAR, MED, USNA, COTY)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Estee Lauder ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%. Inter Parfums is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Medifast Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%.

Usana Health Sci follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.