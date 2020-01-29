Estee Lauder (EL) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $198.28

Shares of Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) opened today below their pivot of $198.69 and have already reached the first level of support at $198.28. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $197.82 and $196.95.

Estee Lauder share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $220.42 and a 52-week low of $126.75 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $199.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is currently priced 23.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.25. Estee Lauder shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $203.06 and support at its 200-day MA of $188.69.

