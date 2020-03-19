Estee Lauder (EL) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $146.97

Shares of Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $146.53 today and have reached the first support level of $146.97. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $138.93 and $131.33 will be of interest.

Based on a current price of $156.24, Estee Lauder is currently 2.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.25. Estee Lauder shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $192.96 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $198.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Estee Lauder share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.01 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $156.24, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

