Estee Lauder is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (EL, IPAR, MED, USNA, HLF)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 40.86. Inter Parfums is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.77. Medifast Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.72.

Usana Health Sci follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.07, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.22.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Herbalife Ltd on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Herbalife Ltd have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor Herbalife Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.