Estee Lauder is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (EL, IPAR, MED, USNA, COTY)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.43. Inter Parfums is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.95. Medifast Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.02.

Usana Health Sci follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.08, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.10.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.