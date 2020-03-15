Essendant Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ESND, ARC, ACU, SCS, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,516.1%. Arc Document Sol is next with a ROE of -1,592.1%. Acme United Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 911.2%.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a ROE of 1,001.4%, and Hni Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,723.8%.

