Esperion Therape Rises 2.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.77 to a high of $55.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.28 on volume of 142,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Esperion Therape share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.40 and a high of $57.38 and are now at $55.09, 486% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.7%.

