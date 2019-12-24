Eros Internation Rises 1.91% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Eros Internation (NYSE:EROS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.11 to a high of $3.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.24 on volume of 900,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Eros Internation has traded in a range of $1.14 to $10.80 and is now at $3.20, 181% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eros Internation on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Eros Internation have risen 66.1%. We continue to monitor EROS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.