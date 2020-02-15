Eros Internation has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (EROS, BTN, IMAX, ENT, WWE)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.26. Following is Ballantyne Strong Inc with a sales per share of $4.40. Imax Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $6.12.

Global Eagle Ent follows with a sales per share of $7.03, and World Wrestlin-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $10.41.

