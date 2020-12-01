Eros Internation has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (EROS, DIS, VIAB, MCS, RDI)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -37.7%. Following is Walt Disney Co with a EBITDA growth of 4.7%. Viacom Inc-B ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.2%.

Marcus Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.8%, and Reading Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 16.4%.

